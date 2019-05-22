Reports: Real Madrid star holds club ransom; demands €51 million to leave in the summer

Gareth Bale has been given his marching orders by Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez but the Welshman is content to batten down the hatches and stay at the club – unless they pay off his contract.

Sport reports that Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has refused to leave the club unless they pay off the remainder of his 3 year contract at the club that runs until 2022.

He reportedly earns €17 million per year, meaning that he is demanding that Real Madrid pay him €51 million should they wish to see the back of him.

This latest instalment in the Bale – Madrid saga comes on the back of a pronounced fallout between the Welshman and the team’s manager, Zinedine Zidane.

That coupled with Bale’s inability to fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s void has left him little option but to consider a move away from the club, even as Florentino Perez is keen to offload him and free up the wage bill to facilitate a squad overhaul.

‘We cannot forget the past, but I look to the future’ – Zidane on Bale

Bale’s unwillingness to mesh with the culture at the club, often times skipping team dinners with the rest of the squad and not learning Spanish, has also not served him well.

Real Madrid’s problem, however, is that no team seems interested in securing the services of an injury-prone, 29-year old Welshman, especially for the meteoric wages he is currently on.

So much so, that there were even rumours that the club may allow him to leave for free.