Reports: Arsenal star set to join Chelsea after Europa League finals

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Petr Cech will reportedly return to familiar surroundings, as he is in line to be appointed as Chelsea’s sporting director after he retires at the end of the season.

Cech’s final ever game for Arsenal would be the Europa League final clash against Chelsea, following which he is set to be absorbed into the fold at his former club as its new sporting director, reports Sky Sports.

Cech, 37, will slot into Michael Emenalo’s role at the club that has been vacant since 2017 and take over from Marina Granovskaia.

However, following the report, Petr Cech moved to silence the speculation surrounding his future as Arsenal have a high-profile Europa League final to negotiate against Chelsea at the end of this month.

Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before , I’ll make decision about my future after the last game . Now my sole focus is to win the EL with @Arsenal . — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 21, 2019

Cech has made 21 appearances for Arsenal this season, out of which 10 of them have come in the Europa League. However, with rumours of him taking over as sporting director at Chelsea surfacing, it remains to be seen if he starts the finals at Baku.

The Czech Republic ‘keeper has enjoyed a glittering career in England before announcing that he would be retiring at the end of the season, winning the Premier League four times, the Champions League once, the FA Cup five times and the Carabao Cup thrice.

He has made 494 appearances for Chelsea and 138 so far, for Arsenal.