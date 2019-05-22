Reports: Manchester United to rival La Liga giants for £89 million worth ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

Manchester United are very interested in Benfica’s wonderkid Joao Felix, but will have to fight with Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Metro reports that Manchester United are willing to splash £89 million on 19-year-old Felix to meet his release clause, as they try to engineer a summer transfer for him.

The Portuguese youngster, touted as the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’, has well and truly broken into global football consciousness this season having racked up 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 first team appearances, including a tremendous Europa League hattrick against Frankfurt.

The English club, however, would have to contend with competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as they search for a replacement for the outgoing Antoine Griezmann.

The report states that the Spanish club would be more than willing to splash the cash on Felix, especially since the Griezmann deal should net them a princely sum by way of transfer fees.

As it stands, with Barcelona and PSG interested in securing the services of Griezmann, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are left to battle it out for the signature of Felix.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Felix is one of the precocious young talents in football today and as such, could well move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid in a year or two instead of taking a pit stop at the likes of Manchester United or Atletico Madrid.