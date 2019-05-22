Real Madrid star confirms stay at the club; kills off Manchester United speculation

Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane confirmed that he would be staying at Real Madrid this upcoming season, thereby putting to bed the incessant speculation regarding his future.

Varane, 26, confirmed to Marca that he would be staying at Real Madrid next season and that he is convinced he would return to his best at the club.

The French defender has come under scrutiny this season following the team’s dismal showing in La Liga and limp Champions League exit – something he is keen to rectify in the next campaign.

“I’m going to continue here next year, I’m sure we’re going to relive strong emotions,” he said.

Kroos wants to retire in Real Madrid

“We have fought and we have tried hard, we can not blame anything, but it is true that we missed that spark in the difficult moments, they are cycles, I have not been to my best level but I will see the best Varane again.”

Varane has been incessantly linked with a move to Manchester United as the club seeks to sign a top class center back to shore up its leaky defence, especially on the back of the constant speculation regarding his future.

However, the World Cup winner’s statement strikes a hammer blow to the English club’s hope of signing him, meaning that they would have to shift their focus onto the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly or Harry Macguire.