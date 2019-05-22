Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest ploy to get Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided to offer a captaincy role to Paul Pogba in a bid to get the French midfielder to commit his future to Manchester United.

The Times reports that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to entice Paul Pogba to stay on at the club by offering him a premier captaincy role next season.

The club captain would likely be Ashley Young due to seniority and Antonio Valencia departing at the end of this season, but owing to the full-back’s advancing years and the reduced role he would be having it would be Paul Pogba’s armband more often than not.

‘Go and shave it off’! Beckham reveals the extent to which Ferguson ruled Manchester United with an iron fist

Paul Pogba has been near the top on Real Madrid’s shopping list with Zinedine Zidane keen on bringing the World Cup winner to the Bernabeu in the summer. However, his enthusiasm hasn’t been shared either by president Florentino Perez or the fans of the club.

As such, the Frenchman’s future still remains in the balance and Solskjaer has moved in the meantime to get him to commit his future to the club.

Manchester United has started the transfer window on the right footing, having reportedly agreed terms with Swansea’s Daniel James and following up be registering interest in Newcastle’s midfielder Sean Longstaff.