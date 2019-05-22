Reports: Two PSG stars to compete against each other to join Real Madrid

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both want out of the club with Real Madrid interested, but only one of them would be allowed to leave.

Don Balon reports that Neymar’s off-the-field conduct has been a subject of concern for the Paris club and that they would not be averse to letting the Brazilian star leave in the summer.

However, Kylian Mbappe’s admission while accepting the Ligue 1 best player award that this summer could represent a turning point for him has thrown a spanner in his teammate’s plans of engineering a move to Real Madrid.

Los Merengues are reportedly interested in both players and are prepared to break the bank to purchase either of them as part of a complete summer overhaul under the recently returned Zinedine Zidane.

However, the reports states that PSG would only allow one player to leave this summer, pitting Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at cross purposes with one another.

For now, it remains Neymar who is closer to making a Real Madrid move materialize but the report states that his father, who has been in contact with the Spanish club, has informed them that it would cost €250 million to dislodge his son from the French capital.

A whooping €62.5 million would then have to be paid to Neymar’s father as his 25% agent fee – something Real Madrid feel would be inevitable should they want to make the signing.

However, with Mbappe also in the mix now, it remains to be seen if Neymar’s representation would still be insisting on such a large outlay or just be content with facilitating a move for the player out of PSG.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; With Neymar and Mbappe pitted against each other, this scenario would only benefit Real Madrid to hammer out a better deal with PSG for either of them.