Reports: Real Madrid to announce signing of UCL finalist right after Tottenham vs Liverpool

Real Madrid will announce the signing of Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen immediately following Tottenham’s Champions League final clash against Liverpool, according to reports.

Jaime Astrain of El Chiringuito TV confirms that Real Madrid will announce the signing of Danish ace Christian Eriksen immediately following the Tottenham – Liverpool Champions League final.

🚨¡INFORMACIÓN de @JaimeAstrain!🚨 "ERIKSEN será JUGADOR del REAL MADRID tras la FINAL de Champions". #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/LnOJpsix1D — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 21, 2019

Eriksen, 27, has been touted strongly to join Real Madrid as manager Zinedine Zidane views him to be a vital addition in the squad rebuild he is undertaking in the transfer window.

He has managed 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for Tottenham so far this season.

Much of Real Madrid’s transfer focus has been on the Premier League as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard looks odds on to join the club in the summer. Apart from him, the Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba have also been strongly linked with a move to the club.

Eriksen, who operates out of centre midfield, is viewed as a potential successor to Luka Modric as the 2018 Ballon d’Or player is most likely on the outs with Inter Milan interested in his services.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Without a potential transfer fee being discussed – which won’t be low at all because Madrid have to deal with Daniel Levy – it’s too early to bet on this move going through.