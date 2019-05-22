Reports: Real Madrid to opt for swap deal instead of paying €200 million for Champions League finalist

Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane but may have to include Marco Asensio in the deal in order to knock down the price tag of the Senegalese forward.

Diario Gol reports that Sadio Mane has been a long-time fan of Zinedine Zidane and that the French coach, for his part, also wants the forward at Real Madrid next season.

However, a major stumbling block in a potential transfer is Liverpool’s valuation of the player at €200 million, while Florentino Perez is only prepared to pay up to €120 million for him.

A potential way around that would be for Real Madrid to involve Marco Asensio, a player Jurgen Klopp has long coveted, in a swap deal with the Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Kroos wants to retire in Real Madrid

However, the report states that Madrid would still have to shell out a considerable chunk of money on top of including Asensio in the deal, which could mean that it may be difficult to come to agreement with the Champions League finalists.

Especially since Florentino Perez is reportedly adamant that only players of the ilk of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar should cost €200 million and that Sadio Mane doesn’t command such a lofty transfer fee.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid has been linked with Sadio Mane from last season and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a deal done – especially if Neymar or Mbappe do not arrive from PSG. However, the eye-watering amounts of money being discussed may prove to be the undoing of this move.