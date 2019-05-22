Reports: Manchester United to bid for second young player in 48 hours after Daniel James move

It was reported that Manchester United are on the cusp of sealing a deal for Swansea’s Daniel James. It hasn’t taken them long to target Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff next.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s youth revolution at the club continues as Telegraph reports that Manchester United are in the process of trying to work out a deal with Newcastle United for the services of young midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff, 21, who has an injury curtailed season, still did enough in his 26 club appearances to impress Manchester United scouts.

On the back of Ander Herrera’s and Marouane Fellaini’s departures, Solskjaer is on the lookout for able center midfield reinforcements and views Longstaff as an ideal signing towards that end.

The young Englishman’s playing style has also, in the past, been compared favourably to that of Manchester United legend and current coach Michael Carrick – something that has surely earned him brownie points at Carrington.

The report states that United will make a bid for Longstaff in the ‘next 48 hours’, hot on the heels of them reportedly agreeing terms with Swansea’s rapid winger Daniel James.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Young, talented, able and home grown. Sean Longstaff exactly fits the template of player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying buy at the club. Expect this deal to be done.