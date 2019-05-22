Reports: Juventus target €110 million worth controversial player to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner next season

Juventus have identified Inter Milan’s embattled forward Mauro Icardi as the potential striker partner for Cristiano Ronaldo next season, as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of another Champions League assault.

Calciomercato reports that the Turin based club has been keeping tabs on the developments between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan as they seek to find an able strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Icardi’s tempestuous relationship with Inter Milan, which has seen him sit out a number of matches despite being club captain, has cast doubt over his future at the club.

As a result Juventus, who are not convinced that either Mario Mandzukic or Moise Kean can consistently deliver as the Portuguese sensation’s strike partner, sense an opportunity to poach the player from their rivals.

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser vs Torino

The report states that any deal could potentially cost I bianconeri in the ballpark of €110 million.

However, there is a caveat to the club’s interest in the striker. If Maurizio Sarri is appointed boss in Juventus’ managerial merry-go-round, he could end up favouring a move for former player Gonzalo Higuain instead of opting for Icardi.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Mauro Icardi has been unsettled at Inter Milan and one could potentially see the allure of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo fuel a move to Juventus.