Manchester United are resigned to lose a few of their first team stars in the summer, as they leave for greener pastures. Paul Pogba has been touted to be among those stars looking for fresh surroundings. However, the Red Devils are ready to attempt one last trick in order to convince him to stay.

According to reports by Daily Star, Manchester United are ready to offer Paul Pogba the Manchester United captaincy in order to convince him to stay. The post of the club captain is currently vacant, with previous captain Antonio Valencia departing this summer. Ashley Young remains the other candidate considered for the post.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba, who joined the club in 2016 from Juventus is reportedly the leading candidate for the role. The Frenchman was the vice-captain of the club under Jose Mourinho for half of the 2018/19 season. However, the Portuguese football coach decided to strip him of his role following a series of bust-ups.

Nevertheless, Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from the club. The central midfielder has been attracting interest from Real Madrid and Juventus. However, both the clubs will have to pay a massive transfer fee in order to convince Manchester United to sell him.