Real Madrid are reportedly revamping several key departments this summer, after a highly disappointing 2018/19 campaign. Los Blancos are closing in on several deals, which could be announced shortly. However, one such deal is reportedly on the verge of breaking down, and Barcelona are ready to swoop in.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Real Madrid have backed out of a deal for Luka Jovic at the lst moment due to an increase in price. Los Blancos are unwilling to pay the €100 Million fee placed by Eintracht Frankfurt and have decided to look elsewhere.

🚨 NOTICIA #JUGONES | El MADRID dice "NO" a JOVIC por el PRECIO: 100 MILLONES. Podría entrar el BARÇA. pic.twitter.com/uYPJ4e6ZqQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 21, 2019

Jovic was said to be on the move to Santiago Bernabeu until last week. The Serbian had seemingly completed his move, with several news publications announcing the same. However, it seems that such is not the case, with the Spanish TV station reporting otherwise.

The new report further claims that Real Madrid’s withdrawal has opened up the pathway for Barcelona to make a move for the youngster. The Blaugrana were linked with him for a long time but lost out to their fierce rivals in the end.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; This is a truly curious turn of events after it was reported last week that Real Madrid have signed Luka Jovic. If these rumours are true, then Barcelona can count themselves truly lucky, having chased Jovic for long. The Blaugrana are sure to try their luck again for the Serbian in the coming months.