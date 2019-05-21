Reports: Real Madrid look to secure low-cost signing of Paul Pogba alternate

Real Madrid will look to bring in a new batch of big-name players after a hugely disappointing season. Los Blancos have already made a move for several players, with some even close to signing. However, while many of these stars will cost the Galacticos a lot of money, one might arrive for free!

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are looking to sign Paris Saint Germain’s Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer. The report suggests that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez even took a plane to meet with Rabiot and his representatives and close an agreement.

Rabiot has been with PSG since his youth academy days. He finally broke through into the first team in 2012 and was a key player in the years to follow. However, a falling out with the hierarchy over his refusal to sign a new contract saw him banished from the first team this season.

The Frenchman was later linked with a move to Real Madrid’s rivals Barcelona during the January transfer window. However, the Blaugrana decided to move for Frenkie de Jong instead, leaving him in no-mans-land.

And now, the latest report suggests that Rabiot might finally find a new home for himself in Madrid. However, he will only sign the contract if the Spanish giants agree to pay him €10 Million a year.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Adrien Rabiot has had a troubled few months. The French star was first banished from the PSG dressing room before his move to Barcelona fell through. The youngster will now be looking to solve the saga as quickly as possible and move to a new club.

For Real Madrid, the signing of Rabiot could make sense. The France international’s arrival would be free of cost, meaning that Los Blancos won’t need to make a move for Paul Pogba. The funds saved can then be employed in fixing the real problem areas.