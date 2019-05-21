Reports: Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement with Frenchman’s exit imminent

Manchester United are reportedly set to lose Paul Pogba this summer. The former Juventus man has been linked with a move away for some time. Meanwhile, fans are also divided on his contribution to the club during his second stint. Nevertheless, the Old Trafford outfit have already lined up a replacement in case of his departure.

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are considering Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Red Devils are keen to hold on to Pogba but could end up moving for Partey if the Frenchman decides to move on.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been with Atletico Madrid since his youth days. He joined the Rojiblancos in 2012 and broke into the first team three years later. Since then, the central midfielder has been an important member of Diego Simeone’s squad.

Meanwhile, Partey’s agent revealed recently that his clients’ future is not certain. He also went on to reveal the exact amount any club would have to pay to secure his services:

“I can say that right now, I haven’t talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club.

“There’s a €50m release clause in his contract, a figure that’s cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We’ll wait for the season to end and then we’ll see,” Partey’s agent Daniel Jimenez told Passione Inter.

Paul Pogba, the man Partey has reportedly been chosen to replace, continues to be linked with Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos will have to pay a massive amount to get him away from Manchester.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Thomas Partey gave hope to those chasing him recently after his agent announced that his future was not certain. The Ghanaian has a 50 Million euros release clause in place which any interested club would have to pay.

Partey could emerge as a potential candidate for Manchester United if they do end up selling Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman’s transfer fee more than enough to fund a move.