Official: Chelsea star signs contract extension with the club

Chelsea are in trouble of falling further behind their rivals after the Blues were handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA. The London club are even set to lose key man Eden Hazard to pile on the misery. However, one first-team star has now eased their suffering by signing a new contract.

Olivier Giroud has signed a contract extension with Chelsea, the club has announced. His new deal will see him remain at Stamford Bridge for the 2019/20 campaign.

Allez les Bleus! 🔵@_OlivierGiroud_ has signed a contract extension with the Blues! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2019

“I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year – I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully, there will be more trophies to come.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commended Giroud’s positive contribution to the team while sharing her thoughts on the deal:

“We are very pleased that Olivier will be a Chelsea player for another season. Since joining us 18 months ago, he has at times had to be patient and wait for opportunities but has still been able to make a positive contribution to the team.

‘Whether it is his unselfish link-up play or his 10 Europa League goals this season, he has been a crucial member of the squad and we hope he will be able to pick up a second Chelsea winner’s medal in Baku later this month to accompany last season’s FA Cup win.”

Giroud has been Chelsea’s back up striker for most of the 2018/19 campaign. The Frenchman played second-fiddle to Alvaro Morata and then Gonzalo Higuain in the Premier League but has played a starring role in UEFA Europa League so far. He has scored ten times in the competition and is the joint top scorer, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.