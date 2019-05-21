Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms with target; deal to be announced soon

The transfer season is here! Clubs are readying their shortlisted, contacting the agents, and arranging funds as they look to add new players to their roster. Manchester United is one such club, looking to bring in several new players. Reports suggest that one might be on his way soon!

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Swansea City winger Daniel James. The Welshman is keen on a move to Old Trafford and an announcement regarding the same could be made soon.

Daniel James set to become Manchester United's first singing of the summer. Deal not done yet but will be soon. Personal terms agreed. Player wants to join United. https://t.co/1GI9FLhCeM — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, a total deal between Manchester United and Swansea City is still not in place. However, that should not be a problem for the two clubs who are expected to agree on a transfer fee between £10 Million and £15 Million.

James’s arrival could be followed by more, with the Red Devils looking to completely overhaul their squad. Meanwhile, several players are expected to depart from Old Trafford as well, with Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian, Romelu Lukaku, among those linked with an exit.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; It looks like Daniel James will indeed be Manchester United’s first summer signing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Swansea star is seemingly ready to move to Old Trafford with an announcement expected shortly. Whether James will be heavily involved in the first team or not remains to be seen at the moment.