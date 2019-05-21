Reports: Chelsea prepared to let Eden Hazard join Real Madrid despite threat of transfer ban

According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea are finally preparing to let their star Eden Hazard join Real Madrid in the summer, after several failed negotiations for a contract extension.

Real Madrid have been interested in the Belgian since the 2017-18 season, however Chelsea were adamant that they would not sell Hazard who was the core around which Antonio Conte and later, Maurizio Sarri built their teams in the past two seasons.

But Hazard wanted a change of air, and had been openly expressing interest to join Los Blancos and play under their manager Zinedine Zidane, who he termed his “idol”. The 28-year-old went on to reject Chelsea’s advances for a contract extension, thereby fueling the possibility of a transfer even further.

DailyMail reports that the star would go for sale at a price of over £87million in June despite the threat of a transfer ban, because to let him leave on a free transfer next year would have serious repercussions for Chelsea’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) figures.

The Blues are currently in a very difficult situation, fighting a FIFA transfer ban which would mean that they will not be able to find an immediate replacement for the departing Hazard. Despite so, the Belgian is set to leave now as allowing such a valuable asset to walk out on a free next year would hit accounts which are carefully managed to keep within UEFA’s FFP regulations.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 5/5; The Hazard-to-Madrid deal is definitely happening in the summer, and the above-mentioned complication based on UEFA’s FFP rules is just another reason why the star is leaving now. Chelsea bought quite a few players in 2018-19, including Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic – who can be seen as a successor to the departing player. Hence Chelsea should not have a big problem in letting him go despite the absence of a proper replacement.