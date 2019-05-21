Paris Saint Germain announce final decision on Kylian Mbappe amid massive interest from Real Madrid

French Champions Paris Saint Germain have confirmed that young superstar Kylian Mbappe will stay on at the club next season, even as talks of him joining Real Madrid this summer are more intense than ever.

The talks began after Mbappe himself dropped a major hint that he could leave PSG in the summer, while speaking at the French Football Awards on Sunday, where he received the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

He had said: “Of course there have been lots of disappointment this season but that is part of football. This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career. I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”

The star further emphasized the point to reporters after the ceremony. “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine. If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

Having cast doubts on his long-term future at the Parc des Princes this way, the star himself caused speculations on a summer move.

However, on Monday, PSG’s representatives announced that Mbappe and even Neymar will remain at the club next season – proceeding to label the duo as “nontransferable”.

They announced: “Very strong ties have united Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe for two years and this story will continue together also next season,” before concluding:

“With the shared ambition to write the history of European football, in the year of the 50th anniversary of PSG, a long awaited moment to write together a big page in the history of our club and in which everyone will have to do his part, always giving value to the collective.”

Quotes via Mirror.