Reports: Manchester City considering swap deal to sign highly-rated La Liga midfielder

Manchester City want to sign even more talent in order to have their team ready to push on even further next season, and Pep Guardiola knows exactly which player he wants.

AS are reporting that the City boss is interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, and could be willing to swap one of his own players to sign him.

The report suggests that Gabriel Jesus could go the other way as a part of the deal, with Atletico keen to get the best of the transfer as well.

Can anyone stop rampant, history makers Manchester City?

Rodri has impressed Guardiola with his performances recently, but comes with a healthy release clause of around 70 million euros, meaning City would have to break the bank to sign him.

The Sky Blues value Jesus at around 85 million euros themselves, so perhaps this way a deal can be negotiated without either club having to spend too much money.

The report also says that Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in Jesus as well, and the Brazilian could end up leaving the Etihad this summer, as opportunities have been few and far between since Sergio Aguero is the first choice striker for Pep Guardiola.

Can Rodri shine at City? Only time will tell.