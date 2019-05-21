Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge offer to leave Juventus and end career at European giants

Cristiano Ronaldo has adapted well to life at Juventus, and won the Serie A in his first season at the club. But with Massimiliano Allegri moving on, there are doubts over Ronaldo’s future as well.

Don Balon are reporting that CR7 has reportedly got an offer to move to European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG are facing a bit of a problem themselves, with the futures of both Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe still very much up in the air, with Real Madrid front runners to complete a deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains his kids to be like him

This means that a void could be present in the PSG team, which could only be filled by a player of Ronaldo’s quality.

It is unclear if Ronaldo would even want to move, but considering the fact that he wants to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and PSG possessing the funds to sign pretty much whichever player they want, this could seem like a tempting offer.

Moreover, Cristiano’s Juventus boss Max Allegri has also been linked with taking over the reins at PSG from current boss Thomas Tuchel, so that could lure the Portuguese superstar to Paris as well.

It would be a huge deal if it happens, and could push Ronaldo straight to the top step once again.