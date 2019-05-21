Unai Emery reveals PSG superstar always wanted to join Real Madrid as deal inches closer

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed some rather shocking details about one of his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars, amid reports that a Real Madrid move beckons.

According to Emery, Kylian Mbappe always wanted to join Real Madrid, and it took a lot of convincing to get him to join PSG from AS Monaco.

📻 🚨 @UnaiEmery_: “En su momento todos hicimos fuerza para que MBAPPÉ se decidiera por el PSG, el quería marcharse con los ojos cerrados al REAL MADRID” pic.twitter.com/BAj94l1OuI — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 20, 2019

“Mbappé wanted to go to Madrid with his eyes closed,” Unai Emery said, as was reported by El Larguero.

“We all made a lot of strength so that Mbappé (deal) could be done for us.”

“He wanted to choose Madrid, I talked a lot with him and his father to decide for us and he also had the option of Barcelona, ​​but he wanted to go to Madrid with his eyes closed,” he continued.

“Between all we managed to convince him that it was a project of France, and then we had to put up the stanchions,” he was translated as saying.

Now, it appears Mbappe could fulfil that desire of moving to Real Madrid as a summer move is definitely on the cards.