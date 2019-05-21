Reports: Senior Chelsea players turn on Maurizio Sarri, Serie A boss among top contenders for post

Chelsea players and fans alike seem to have had enough of Maurizio Sarri at the club, barely a season into his appointment as manager.

The Standard are reporting that Sarri’s days are numbered despite the Italian leading the team to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season as well as securing a place in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final.

Senior players want him out, and in his place, hugely successful Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri could take up the reins at the London club.

Allegri has been constantly contacted by Chelsea previously, but chose to stay with Juve, until now of course. Following another Serie A triumph, he announced that he would be leaving the Bianconeri in order to pursue a different challenge.

“I am not particularly looking for a year off. I’ll only take a sabbatical if I have to, but otherwise the idea is to find a project that convinces me. Life is full of surprises and you have to be ready for anything,” Allegri said.

Reports seem to point at Allegri joining Chelsea if Sarri does receive the sack, and there is no doubt that his presence could make the Blues a force to be reckoned with next term. Frank Lampard is another name rumoured to be linked with the job, but his lack of experience could be a deterrent.