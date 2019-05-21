Reports: Real Madrid Director meets with PSG superstar’s father as blockbuster deal beckons

Real Madrid are keen to make their own push for success next season, and are hoping that spending big money in the transfer window will help their cause.

El Chiringuito are now reporting that a major development has taken place in the possible transfer of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Real Madrid.

🚨¡EXCLUSINDA! #INDA: “JOSÉ ÁNGEL SÁNCHEZ, director general del REAL MADRID, ha QUEDADO para verse con el PADRE de MBAPPÉ”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/VfBOrZyfW4 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 20, 2019

General Director of Madrid, Jose Angel Sanchez has apparently met with the father of Kylian Mbappe, and a move could be on the cards as early as this transfer window.

Mbappe himself recently hinted that he could leave PSG, saying a new project may well be on for him.

“It’s a very important moment for me, I have come to a turning point in my career,” Mbappe said. “I have discovered a lot here and I feel it is maybe the moment to have more responsibility.”

“I hope that can perhaps be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure. Or maybe elsewhere with a new project.”

Real Madrid fans will hope that the new project starts at the Bernabeu next season.