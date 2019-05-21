Reports: Chelsea to let superstar leave for Real Madrid to avoid FFP violation

Chelsea will reportedly let their superstar Eden Hazard leave for Real Madrid in the summer, in order to balance their books and avoid any Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations.

Daily Mail are reporting that if Hazard doesn’t leave in the summer, he would have to leave on a free transfer next season, which could hurt their FFP figures big time.

In order to balance their books, the Blues would be willing to let him move to the Spanish giants and finally end all the drama and expectation surrounding the blockbuster deal.

Thai Sub – ‘Understandable’ if Hazard wants to leave – Di Matteo

Chelsea have been slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA, which means they may not even be able to sign a replacement for the talismanic Belgian, but would be willing to take that risk in order to avoid further sanctions on them.

A reported £87million deal could be agreed between the two clubs for Hazard’s services, with the player making it clear that he wanted to play for Zinedine Zidane at Madrid and help win more trophies in the process.

It is pertinent to note that Chelsea have already completed a £57m signing for Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, who may just have to play the Hazard role next season.