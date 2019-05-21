Reports: Barcelona using Lionel Messi to help complete biggest summer transfer signing

Barcelona are reportedly hoping that the lure of Lionel Messi will be enough for them to land one of their biggest transfers yet.

The Express are reporting that La Liga expert Guillem Balague has an interesting take on the Matthijs De Ligt to Barcelona deal, and believes that Messi could play a huge part.

“Barcelona are desperate to have him – so much so that the president and the director of football have met his agent and Ajax,” Balague said.

“One thing Ajax have said all along is that he will go wherever he wants to go. It won’t be an auction for him. Every team that have asked have been told exactly the same thing.”

“Barcelona aren’t the ones to pay the most. They don’t want to even equal what the other two teams want to pay for him in terms of wages and bonuses.”

“They hope that, like Frankie de Jong ,he gets convinced by the project, the idea of playing with Lionel Messi.”

Messi then, is a major component of this deal possibly taking place, and De Ligt may just be convinced that heading to Barcelona is the best bet to further his playing career at the highest level.