Reports: Manchester United make £97m bid for Serie A star to solve defensive woes

Manchester United appear to be going all out in the summer transfer window, and have reportedly made a monster £97million first bid for a Serie A star.

The Express is reporting that leading journalist Nicolo Schira has reason to believe that Kalidou Koulibaly is the man United want in order to solve their defensive woes.

But, the Red Devils may have to come up with something even better, in order to prise the defender from Napoli.

“Napoli have rejected a Manchester United’s bid (€110M) for Kalidou Koulibaly,” Schira said.

“De Laurentiis doesn’t sell him and the termination clause (€150M) will be valid only from 2020.”

Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk for a mammoth £75m last year, but if United do end up committing to the Koulibaly deal, he could easily break the van Dijk record in the Premier League.

United have suffered hugely due to a lack of consistency in their defence this past season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted there were going to be efforts to sign new players as a result.

Apart from Koulibaly, the Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire as possible candidates to join the red half of Manchester.