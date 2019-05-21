Reports: Manchester United to pay £43.5million release clause for Ander Herrera replacement

Manchester United need big signings this summer, and have already begun the process of looking for the players that will make their team formidable next season.

According to Football Ghana, the Red Devils have picked out Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as a possible replacement for the departing Ander Herrera.

Partey has a £43.5m release clause in his current Atletico contract, and United want to trigger that particular clause and bring him in to Old Trafford at the earliest.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

The Ghanaian is reportedly on the move in the summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to get him to the red half of Manchester and help push the club back to the top again.

With Herrera heading to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer this summer, a huge void has been left in the United midfield, and Solskjaer believes that Partey could plug the gap with his exploits.

Partey has been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s squad over the years, but is seeking a new challenge in his career, with United probably looking like the best bet for him to further his career at the highest level of the game.

Fans of the Premier League giants will hope there is more to come in the transfer window for them.