Reports: Manchester United still in the hunt to sign Matthijs De Ligt as Barcelona refuse to agree with key demand

All hope may not be lost for Manchester United fans as the club looks to push for major signings in the summer. Matthijs De Ligt looked certain to be joining Barcelona, but there could be one last twist in the tale.

Oriol Domenech is reporting that one stumbling block could see the De Ligt to Barca deal fall apart right at the very end.

🔥 DE LIGT-BARÇA, MATEIXES SENSACIONS 🎙️ @orioldomenech: 🔊 “Continuo pensant que vindrà al Barça. L’únic ‘però’ és el tema de les altes comissions que demana el seu representant, Mino Raiola” 🔊 “El Manchester United és qui, econòmicament, més aposta per ell”#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/PRjSkkh0CT — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) May 20, 2019

According to this bit of news, Barcelona may still be favourites, but the high commission demanded by De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola could prove to be the undoing of his move to the Spanish giants.

“I still think that he will come to Barça. The only ‘but’ is the subject of the high commissions asked by his representative, Mino Raiola,” it says.

“Manchester United is who, economically, more committed to him”.

If United do decide to go all out, they could get their man, but one can be rest assured that Barca won’t let this be the last of the De Ligt transfer story.