Reports: Gareth Bale’s agent reveals who holds the key to his Real Madrid future

Gareth Bale has suffered a rather tumultuous few seasons at Real Madrid, and it appears his future at the club is in serious doubt.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has made comments which suggest Bale won’t be at Real next season, and his agent Jonathan Barnett believes it’s Zidane alone who will decide where the Welshman will play next term.

“Zidane has complete control,” Barnett said to ESPN when asked if President Florentino Perez has a say in the Bale situation.

‘Who do you think selects the team?’ Zidane

Zidane made some rather cryptic comments on Bale recently, with signs pointing to an exit in the summer.

“I have to look at the day to day, and make decisions,” Zidane said recently,

“And when there is something I do not like, or does not fit for me, I must do what I think best.”

“It might be difficult for the player – we cannot forget all he has done here – but I must live in the present, think of the future. We will see [if Bale stays]. I don’t know what will happen, truthfully.”

Bale was dropped from the starting eleven and left stranded on the bench despite Real Madrid losing 2-0 against Real Betis, and many believe that was the final straw in the strained relationship.