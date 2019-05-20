Reports: Real Madrid superstar expresses desire to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

It appears that Real Madrid may just be losing their grip on their own superstars at the moment. Following a dismal season where Los Blancos won no major trophies, their problems are only being compounded.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid star Isco had expressed a desire to leave the club and join Lionel Messi at Barcelona instead.

The Galacticos are facing a real challenge in preparing their squad for next season, and Isco is one of the players that Zinedine Zidane desperately wants to stay so that they can pose a threat next term.

But the report suggests that Isco said “I want to play with Messi,” leading Madrid officials to believe that the Spaniard isn’t happy with the team and their direction at the moment.

They even go on to say that it’s possible that Isco said the same thing to Messi when the two Spanish giants clashed at El Clasico earlier in the season.

Real Madrid may believe that they need to sell Isco as a result, and focus more on signing new players, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe all touted to be interested in moves to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.