Reports: Liverpool divert attention from star defender to focus on two key areas

Liverpool will be looking for several reinforcements in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Jurgen Klopp’s side have even been linked with Dutch prodigy Matthijs de Ligt in order to strengthen their defence. However, new reports suggest that the Reds have decided to focus elsewhere.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Merseysiders have decided to withdraw from their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt and instead focus on strengthening two key areas. The Reds are expected to be left shorthanded in a few departments after this summer, a problem which Jurgen Klopp has now made his priority one.

Liverpool are set to lose full-back Alberto Moreno and striker Daniel Sturridge this summer, with both stars at the end of their current contract and no new deal within sights. And so, Klopp has decided to strengthen those two spots instead of spending big in defence – an area which he feels requires no attention during the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s decision to pull out of the Matthijs de Ligt means that Barcelona are now the clear favourites for his signature. The Dutchman is expected to move to Camp Nou and reunite with Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong ahead of the 2019/20 season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Squad depth remains the one key problem Jurgen Klopp would like to fix before his side prepares for yet another title challenge. The German does have spots to fill in his first team with both Moreno and Sturridge reportedly departing. Therefore, it makes sense to focus on buying what they need, instead of what they perhaps want.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s withdrawal from the race for Matthijs de Ligt means that Barcelona are the only ones left with serious interest. It won’t be at all surprising to see the Dutchman wear the iconic red and blue next season.