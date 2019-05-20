Real Madrid are set for a massive summer overhaul, as they look to leave a less-than-spectacular season behind them. However, one Galactico, who was previously expected to leave has decided to remain at Santiago Bernabeu, signing a new long-term contract in the process.

Germany international Toni Kroos has put down claims of a move away from Real Madrid by signing a new contract with the La Liga giants. The former Bayern star has put pen-to-paper on a new four-year contract which will see him remain in Madrid until June 20, 2023.

Kroos will address the media in the Bernabeu regarding his latest deal on May 20.

The German international joined Los Blancos back in 2014, right after winning the FIFA World Cup. He has since been heavily involved in the first-team action at Real Madrid and has even won three UEFA Champions League titles with the club. Kroos also has one La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cup titles, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles to add to his tally.