Reports: Pep Guardiola eyeing world record move for Vincent Kompany replacement

Manchester City completed a stunning domestic treble during the 2018/19 season, to continue their dominance over England. However, the Citizens bid farewell to club captain Vincent Kompany immediately after, who left to join Anderlecht. According to reports, Pep Guardiola has already found his replacement.

According to English news publication Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has identified Leicester City star Harry Maguire as a replacement for the outgoing Vincent Kompany. However, the Spaniard will have to pay a world record transfer fee for a defender in order to sign his man.

Maguire rose to the scene with Hull City back in the 2016/17 season. A string of positive displays saw Leicester City pay £12 Million for his services a year later. The England international has since made over seventy appearances for the Foxes while scoring five goals.

Nevertheless, if Manchester City are to buy Maguire from their fellow Premier League side, they will have to part ways with a world record amount for a defender, which would eclipse what Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

FOX Sports Aisa Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester City already have a solid defensive line, consisting the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nicholas Otamendi. However, Pep Guardiola’s constant drive for perfection may trigger the City board to pay up a world record fee for Maguire. The England international, on the other hand, has outgrown his current club Leicester City and looks set for a move away.