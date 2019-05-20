Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus and follow Max Allegri to European giants next season

Reports suggest that Massimiliano Allegri, who is set to leave Juventus in the summer, will move to French giants Paris Saint Germain next season, with Cristiano Ronaldo following suit.

It was last Tuesday that Allegri announced that he will leave the Bianconeri soon. Shortly afterwards, Juventus completed their season and Allegri’s tenure as their manager officially ended.

Diario Gol reports that Allegri’s next destination is Ligue 1 champions PSG. The Parisians’ current manager Thomas Tuchel is touted to leave the club and Allegri is reportedly his successor.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Edinson Cavani has an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 outfit as well as he has been a consistent under-performer throughout the season. Teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had accounted for most of the goals while the Uruguayan striker had been uncharacteristically muted in front of goal.

Neymar, who was injured for at least three months during the season and accompanied by a raft of off-field disciplinary issues, also looks likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Hence, the Spanish news agency further suggests that the Brazilian could leave the club for Real Madrid and the money obtained from his sale could be used by Paris to bid for none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star played under Allegri at Juventus in the 2018-19 season and only had praise for the Italian. It is rumoured that that a reunion with him at PSG could force him to consider a move to the French capital, especially if Neymar and Cavani leave and spots open up for a high profile attacker to pick up the mantle.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Very hard to see Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus after just one season but in football, never say never.