Reports: Juventus target World Cup winner as new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo

In the face of dithering interest from Barcelona, Juventus have also entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid wantaway and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona have cooled their interest in Antoine Griezmann, especially since many in the dressing room do not think that he’ll be a great cultural fit at the club.

As a result, Juventus have entered the fray for the World Cup winner as they search for a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala, who seems odds on to leave the club.

Griezmann announced recently that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, after committing his future to the club just last season on the back of constant speculation linking him with Barcelona.

However, that last minute change of mind to remain at Atletico Madrid has reportedly turned public opinion about the forward for the worse at Barcelona, making it tough for the club to extend him an open welcome in this transfer window.

As a result, Juventus is free to try and sign the player and pair him up with Cristiano Ronaldo up top, especially after Manchester City and PSG publicly washed their hands off him.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; This is as likely as it is unlikely to happen. Dybala does seem like he’s on the outs and Juventus does need a player to compliment Cristiano Ronaldo up front. But Griezmann is not going to come cheap.