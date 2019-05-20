Reports: Price West Ham have to pay Cardiff City for Philippines star Neil Etheridge revealed

Cardiff City may be forced to sell Philippines star Neil Etheridge should a bid that matches the club’s valuation of the player be tabled, according to reports.

Etheridge, 29, ended up only enhancing his reputation in the Premier League with by keeping 10 clean sheets in 38 games, despite his club’s eventual relegation. He was also voted the club’s player of the season for his standout performances in goal.

As such, Football Insider claims that West Ham are interested in the player and that a bid of £10 million may be enough to persuade the Bluebirds into selling him. However, the club is expected to hold out for that sum as the report states they are in no financial compulsion to sell one of their standout players.

Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bring in competition for his current number one between the sticks, Lukasz Fabianski, and views the Philippines star as an ideal candidate for the role. Incidentally, Etheridge has made the second most number of saves in the recently completed 2018/19 Premier League season with 141, only trailing West Ham’s Fabianski, who is in first spot with 148 saves registered to his name.

Etheridge has won 60 caps so far for Philippines.