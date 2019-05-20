Reports: Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe drops a massive hint that he could leave PSG in the summer

World around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is all set to leave the club in the summer, amid reports of Real Madrid being interested in him.

The 20-year old French star accepted the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award on Sunday, when he suggested that he might be about to move on while speaking on the occasion.

He said: “Of course there have been lots of disappointment this season but that is part of football. This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career.”

‘I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”

The star further emphasized the point to reporters after the ceremony.

He said: “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine. If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

Express reports that Mbappe’s manager at PSG, Thomas Tuchel looked shocked as he heard the speech during the awards night.

The World Champion signed for PSG in 2017, initially on loan and then for a fee of £166million in 2018. He scored 38 goals in 42 appearances across competitions this season and also set up 17 other goals for his teammates.

The English news agency further reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested to sign the youngster, as he plans a massive overhaul of Los Blancos squad following a disappointing trophyless 2018-19 campaign.