Reports: Manchester United to purchase Stoke City defender on advice of Darren Fletcher

Manchester United are reportedly interested in purchasing Stoke City’s 18-year-old defender Nathan Collins on the behest of former player Darren Fletcher.

Darren Fletcher, who is currently being considered for the role of technical director at the club, has reportedly advised them to sign Nathan Collins from his former club Stoke City, according to the Daily Mail.

Collins, 18, has just about broken into the Championship side’s first team and has made 5 senior appearances this season. However, Fletcher is said to be impressed with the Republic of Ireland U-17 international and views him as an ideal addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s youth revolution.

Candid Beckham on abuse, insults and winning the treble with Manchester United in 1999

The Norwegian boss is reportedly keen to add a battery of young, homegrown talent in the summer transfer window as he seeks to overhaul a squad that limped to a sixth placed finish in the Premier League.

Swansea’s young winger Daniel James and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon are also reportedly of interest to the English giants as they try to get their transfer business done good and early.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Despite Darren Fletcher’s personal recommendation, Nathan Collins hasn’t proven himself capable of competing at an acceptable level with just a handful of appearances for Stoke City’s senior squad this season. He needs more gametime to be considered a serious transfer prospect by Manchester United.