Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to move for midfielder snubbed by Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo feels that Juventus needs to strengthen in the transfer market and has directed the powers that be to make a move for Adrien Rabiot – a player overlooked by Barcelona.

Don Balon reports that the Portuguese star enjoys a rising influence in the club’s transfer policy and has identified Adrien Rabiot as a player who can strengthen the team as they look to mount yet another Champions League assault next season.

Rabiot, who has been frozen out of the PSG team for large parts of the season, would be available on a free after he refused to sign a new contract with the Paris club.

However, the player was also strongly touted to join Barcelona, only for the Catalan club to snub a move for him in favour of a much more pricey deal for Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong.

The reasoning behind the snub, according to the report, was the Barcelona felt Rabiot’s conduct at PSG wasn’t the best and that it may adversely affect the club’s dressing room culture if they brought him in.

Ronaldo, however, has no such qualms and is keen on Juventus adding depth and quality to their squad in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Rabiot is a quality player and will be joining a top class European club. With the impending departure of Paulo Dybala as well, Juventus could realistically be his destination.