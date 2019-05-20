Reports: Bayern Munich target Premier League winner as replacement for departing Robben and Ribery

German giants Bayern Munich bid adieu to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on Friday and they have already started lining up transfer moves for potential successors – one of whom is Manchester City’s Leroy Sane.

The departure of Robben and Ribery leaves a big void in both wings for Bayern Munich, and they are likely to make long-term signings to succeed the duo. This is where Leroy Sane comes in as a potential suitor, according to Kicker.de via Fussball News.

The 23-year-old German star currently plays for Manchester City, but was not a regular figure in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. A few injuries suffered at the start of the 2018-19 season followed by the unprecedented rise in Bernardo Silva’s form, caused Sane to make most of his appearances off the bench.

Despite so, the star made 31 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 goals and making 11 assists. He also made 4 goals and 4 assists in 8 Champions League appearances.

His overall tally for the 2018-19 season include 47 appearances, 16 goals and 18 assists.

Kicker reports that it is “quite possible” that Sane will soon become a Bayern Munich player, with many experts also recommending the Bavarians to force a transfer for the Manchester City star.

In addition, club President Uli Hoeness had also said that they continue with making reinforcements in the Bayern squad, according to German news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Sane is reportedly unhappy with his minutes at Manchester City, and a move to his home country may as well be the rejuvenation that his career needs at the moment. Sane could also be the perfect successor to Ribery and Robben at Bayern Munich, as he also relies a lot on pace just like the two soccer stalwarts.