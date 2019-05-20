Reports: Chelsea to make stunning move for women’s team coach as Maurizio Sarri replacement

According to recent reports, Premier League side Chelsea are lining up replacements for Maurizio Sarri as manager at the club and one of their options is Emma Hayes, the coach of Chelsea’s Women’s Team.

Chelsea did well in the 2018-19 season, finishing third in the Premier League behind very strong Manchester City and Liverpool sides. Sarri was also able to lead his team to UEFA Europa League (UEL) finals, where they will play Arsenal on the 29th of May.

They also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, where Manchester City defeated them in the penalty shootout to claim the title.

Despite the above reasons, Sarri’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. It is also being believed that the former Napoli manager does not have a good command over his team in the dressing room.

Earlier this week, Sarri was asked whether he will be at Stamford Bridge next season and he replied that he doesn’t know.

“I think so, but I am not sure,” the Italian said. “I can say only that the club asked me for the Champions League, and we reached the target.”

He further added: “As you know very well, I love English football. I love the Premier League; it’s fantastic and the level is the best in the world, I think. The atmosphere in the stadiums is wonderful. I would like very much to stay here.”

Amidst reports that Diego Simeone, Gianfranco Zola and Massimiliano Allegri have all been linked with the club, it is Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement that suggests that Emma Hayes could take the reins instead.

The 42-year-old Chelsea Women’s coach guided the Blues to third in the Women’s Super League and to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League this season. She is also quite a popular figure at the club.

Quite notably, Hayes had also previously expressed interested in making the switch to men’s football.

“Whether it’s me or someone else, it’s going to happen one day,” she had said in January, according to GiveMeSport. “If it was the right club it would be potentially easier.”

She added: “But to go into that level of scrutiny and do it at the level I would like to do it at, I would like to be prepared for it. If you are going to jump into the men’s game you have to learn about scouting and recruitment, although it won’t be that hard,” before concluding:

“A female needs to get an interview first. For a club board to think about that there needs to be some progressive thinking. For me it’s about opening the door.”