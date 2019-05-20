Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo does not want Premier League winning manager at Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently devoting a lot of his time to find a new manager for his club and as per the latest reports, the Portuguese legend revealed that he does not want to see Antonio Conte taking charge of the club.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports, via A Bola, that Ronaldo is not interested in Conte’s potential return to Juventus as manager. In case you did not know, the Italian left the club in 2014 after leading the Bianconeris to three successive Serie A titles – in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14.

He then went on to become the coach of the Italian national team, before leaving to manage Premier League side Chelsea in 2016-17. He won Chelsea the Premier League title, in his debut season itself.

However, the results in the following season were not satisfactory for the club and they had to let him leave.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica claimed that Ronaldo made a gesture of denial when journalists questioned him about a possible return for 49-year-old Conte, during Massimiliano Allegri’s farewell press conference.

On Tuesday, Allegri bid adieu to his role as Juventus manager after five years of roaring success with the club. He won the Serie A five times (2014-15 through 2018-19), Coppa Italia four times (2014-15 through 2017-18) and the Supercoppa Italiana twice (2015, 2018). Ronaldo has already named a few people who he thinks are perfect to succeed Allegri at Turin, among whom is his former manager and Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti according to reports.