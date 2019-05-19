Reports: Chelsea star set to extend his current contract with club

Chelsea find themselves in deep trouble at the moment. While their rivals are focused on strengthening their squads for the upcoming season, the Blues can only stand and watch due to a transfer ban. However, one star has seemingly given the London side some good news, by agreeing to extend his contract.

According to Telefoot (via The Sun), Chelsea have triggered the option of extending Olivier Giroud’s contract by one year. The Frenchman is expected to agree to the extension and stay at the Stamford Bridge until 2020.

Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban imposed by FIFA, according to which they cannot sign any new players until the summer of 2020. Meanwhile, the Blues have had an appeal to postpone their ban rejected by football’s governing body and are now expected to move their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Nevertheless, is their appeal is rejected for a second time, the London outfit will have to serve their two-window transfer ban.

Reportedly, Chelsea do have the option to sign on-loan Mateo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain permanently this summer. They will also welcome Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, whom they signed in January, along with several other on-loan players.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; While Olivier Giroud is seeking more game time, it seems likely that he will stay another year at Stamford Bridge given Chelsea’s transfer ban. The Blues could end up without any new players during the summer, and Giroud will have to make up the strikeforce alongside the returning Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

However, as unlikely as it may be, things might turn out to be different for the Frenchman if the Blues are allowed to operate in the transfer window.