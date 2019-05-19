Reports: PSG devise ingenious plan to sign Manchester United’s David De Gea

Manchester United find themselves in trouble. Star player David De Gea is currently stalling on a new contract, as he demands wage parity with Alexis Sanchez. Now, the Red Devils could find themselves in a dire situation, with Pairs Saint Germain plotting a move for the Spaniard.

According to Daily Express, Paris Saint Germain have asked David De Gea to stay another year at Manchester United. The Ligue 1 champions have reportedly told the Spaniard to stall on a new contract and sign a pre-contract with them in January 2020.

PSG are hesitant to pay the Manchester United man’s £60 Million transfer fee, as they struggle to remain within the Financial Fair Play bounds. As a result, they are now targetting a move for the former Atletico Madrid man in January, when they would be able to sign him on a pre-contract.

Meanwhile, if PSG’s plan goes through and De Gea is able to move to Paris on a free transfer, the Parisians will reward him with a massive signing on fee.

Previous reports indicate that De Gea has asked for improved terms, which would see him go in the same wage bracket as Manchester United’s current top earner Alexis Sanchez. However, Ed Woodward and Co have since refused to give in to his demands, meaning that the Spanish number one could be available on a pre-contract next January.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Clubs often use such tactics to nab their transfer targets for a lower price. Recently, Chelsea deployed the same plan in their approach to sign Ross Barkley, who joined the Blues in January 2018 for half his original value.

If PSG try to do the same in the case of David De Gea, Manchester United could find themselves in trouble. Not only will the Red Devils end up losing perhaps the best goalkeeper in world football currently, but they’ll also lose him on a free transfer!