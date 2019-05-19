Reports: Manchester United miss out on €100 million worth talent due to Paul Pogba situation

Manchester United are waiting for the cloud of uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba to sort itself out before they search for replacements – but risk missing out on Lyon’s Tanguy NDombele if they keep standing still.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that Manchester United remain one of the interested parties in Lyon’s stand-out centre midfielder Tanguy NDombele, but that the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba is preventing them from making a move.

NDombele, 22, has enjoyed a stellar season in the center of the park and has rightly engendered the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe including PSG, Tottenham, Juventus and Manchester United.

However, it is PSG who have stolen a march on the competition as the report states they are already deep in talks with the player’s representatives to trash out personal terms.

Meanwhile, Lyon are demanding €100 million for the player – a sum which is not out of question for the coffers of Manchester United, should they act on their interest.

The report states that United are resisting making a move for NDombele just yet because they are waiting on Paul Pogba to make a definitive decision on his future, with Real Madrid interested in snapping the World Cup winner up.

All in all, not a very promising scenario for Manchester United.