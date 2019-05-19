Reports: Unwanted Barcelona player keen on €40 million move to bitter rivals Real Madrid

Sidelined defender Samuel Umtiti angles towards a move to arch rivals Real Madrid after enduring a torrid, injury-ravaged season at Barcelona.

Don Balon reports that Umtiti, who missed the majority of the seaoson due to a knee injury and subsequently lost his starting spot to fellow Frenchman Samurl Lenglet, is on his way out of Barcelona.

The World Cup winner is apparently disillusioned with Barceona’s treatment of him following his return from injury and is keen to scout out other options in this transfer window – including a shock move to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

For their part, Real Madrid aren’t exactly looking for a player of Umtiti’s profile according to the report but Zinedine Zidane isn’t averse to on-boarding the Frenchman either.

The report also suggests that Barcelona would be tempted to sell him if a €60 million offer were to be tabled, although Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not willing to spend more than €40 million on the player.

However, with Raphael Varane’s future at the club also unknown, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Merengues end up opting for his international centre back partner and deal a psychological blow to their arch rivals, in a single transfer swoop.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Although Umtiti does seem to want out of the Nou Camp, a move to the Bernabeu seems rather unlikely.