Reports: Promising Manchester United star targets Barcelona move to play with Lionel Messi

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes targets a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona, as it has been reported that he wishes to play alongside Lionel Messi.

It is Don Balon that reports that the 18-year-old youngster is not quite sure of his chances with the Red Devils as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans a squad overhaul. He hence fancies a move to the Catalan giants, as he is driven by the hope of becoming Lionel Messi’s teammate at the Camp Nou.

Gomes has only one more year left in his current contract, and it is believed that Barcelona will soon move forward for the star.

The youngster has captained the English National Team in the u-16 and u-17 categories, and has also win the U-17 FIFA World Cup alongside other stars like Phil Foden who currently plays for Manchester City.

Manchester City had approached the player, but it is being reported that Gomes prefers Barcelona over the Sky Blues.