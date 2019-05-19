Reports: Jurgen Klopp ready to pay €100 million to bring Real Madrid star to Liverpool

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid star midfielder Isco Alarcon.

Don Balon reports that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to play €100million for the Spaniard who has rarely featured for Los Blancos in the 2018-19 season.

Isco is reportedly unhappy with his minutes at his current club but is yet to express interest in a move away from the Spanish capital. Though he played very little under former Real Madrid managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, it is expected that the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane at the helm would restore his status as a prominent player for the La Liga giants.

Meanwhile, English club Liverpool have scaled new heights in the world of football and is arguably one of the best teams in the world right now. They finished the Premier League as runners-up, just one point short of Manchester City who won the title. They also reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League, defeating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp does not want to sell any of his current players, as he believes that he has already created the winning formula to conquer both domestic and continental rewards. However, he is interested in a few additions, which is why Isco is currently on his radar.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane set to execute a squad overhaul at Madrid, it is likely that Isco may head out of the club. In such a case, the Spanish club could sell him to Liverpool if Klopp really is ready to pay them a good amount.