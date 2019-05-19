Reports: Bayern Munich persuade star to stay by agreeing to sack manager

German giants Bayern Munich are ready to keep star player James Rodriguez at all costs, even if it means they have to sack their manager Niko Kovac who has apparently fallen out with the player.

Rodriguez, who is on loan from Real Madrid, is reportedly unhappy with his minutes at Bayern Munich and is all set to return to Los Blancos where he will reassess his own future.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians have asked the star to stay at the club itself, and they are even ready to purchase him on a permanent deal. As Kovac’s presence could reportedly harm the transfer, they are ready to sack him, according to Don Balon.

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title on Saturday, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Matchday 34. With that match, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben marked the end of their glorious careers with the German club. Both of them departed in style by scoring a goal each in the game.

On the other hand, Rodriguez was rarely used by Kovac throughout the season, even after the Columbian played an instrumental role in the Bundesliga win last season. That, in turn has forced him to think of leaving the club, as per the Spanish news agency.