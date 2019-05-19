Reports: Three players to leave Juventus because of preferential treatment to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since his arrival, the entire Juventus club has revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo. That is a dynamic that some of its players are apparently fed up with.

Don Balon reports that Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro will all seek Juventus exits at the end of the season after being disillusioned by the favouritism shown to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ever since the Portuguese phenomenon arrived in Turin, much of the club’s workings has been centered around him and cater to his likes and dislikes.

Dybala, who was a pivotal figure in the scheme of things up till the previous season, has been reduced to a bit part player after the arrival of Ronaldo – something that doesn’t sit well with him.

Dybala’s brother even expressed that he would be looking to leave the club at the end of the season in a revealing statement that has since made the media rounds.

It has been clear for a season now that the priority in Turin is to keep Cristiano Ronaldo happy and much like it was at Real Madrid, any player who doesn’t fall in line is considered dispensable, according to the report.

As such, Dybala, Mandzukic and Alex Sandro could be on their way out of the club ahead of next season.